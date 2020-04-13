Appalachia project asks people to document COVID-19 life

Leaders of an East Tennessee State University project are asking local residents to document their experiences of living through the coronavirus pandemic.

The university says the submissions will be housed at the school's Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, which includes the Archives of Appalachia.

Archives director Jeremy Smith says people are invited to share diaries, writings, photographs, videos, social media posts, business correspondences and other items about living through COVID-19 times. Files can be submitted online via email or they can be mailed to the Archives of Appalachia.

