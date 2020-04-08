Appalachian Outreach benefits from local community as it serves growing demand

Carson-Newman University's Appalachian Outreach Ministry said it has continued to see a surge from those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen an increase in numbers,” said Jean-Ann Washam, executive director of AO. “We are seeing people who have never received services before who have not been able to go back to work.” Washam cited that some are employees in the retail and restaurant business. “This past month we served over 400 families; that is over 100 new families for us,” she said.

Washam explained that AO, which is serving Jefferson, Cocke and Grainger counties, is operating its Samaritan House ministry at full capacity, helping families who are experiencing a housing crisis.

The group's food distribution is seeing the biggest need by the local community. Washam said that AO is operating the distribution from their parking lot at 511 Municipal Drive in Jefferson City, allowing for people to safely drive-up and pick up items.

Food distribution takes place from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We’ve had a really good community response,” said Washam. “We’ve had people recognize that we need additional food because we have new families. They’ve brought food and given monetary donations.”

Washam noted that a recent donation by Pierce’s Produce in Jefferson City allowed them to give out fresh cucumbers, tomatoes and squash. “Some of our families would not have been able to purchase such items,” she said. “It was all because of one of our local businesses that asked, ‘What can we do to help?’”

Walmart and Food City have both established donation areas at their stores and allow customers to purchase pre-assembled bags of groceries that AO can later pick up to distribute.

The group said donations of food, money or even cleaning supplies are still needed and will greatly benefit the ministry.

Anyone looking to help can donate food or cleaning supplies at AO’s two Jefferson City locations: 511 Municipal Drive and 190 West Old Andrew Johnson Highway. These can be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations can be made online at aoministry.org. Donations may also be mailed to: Appalachian Outreach, P.O. Box 71904, Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760.

