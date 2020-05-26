Appalachian State eliminating men's soccer, men's tennis

Appalachian State announced it is eliminating men's soccer, men's tennis and men's indoor track and field as a cost-cutting measure amid the pandemic.

“This is a very difficult day for the entire App Family,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a news release. “Our mission is to guide and support our student-athletes in their quest for excellence academically, athletically and socially. After careful and thoughtful review, we determined that we could no longer sustain 20 program offerings in a fiscally responsible manner. Since the move to FBS, App State has sponsored the most sports in the Sun Belt and among the most in the Group of Five. This will bring us in line with most of our peer institutions.”

WJHL reported that the men's cross country and men's outdoor track and field programs will continue competing, and the college will honor scholarships for student athletes who want to return and for incoming signees.

The sport cuts are part of a 20 percent reduction to the university's athletics department for the 2021 fiscal year.

