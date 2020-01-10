Appalachian tradition brings Knoxville community together

Square dancing has long-been a tradition in the East Tennessee region. Jubilee Community Arts is looking to keep the Appalachian heritage alive with it.

"If you can walk, you can square dance," said square dance caller Stan Sharp. "It is a traditional American art. It's part of who we are in the Appalachia."

Sharp goes on to say it is a great community builder. "It's people getting together and holding hands and shaking hands and moving to music together."

Live music is presented by the Spring Lizards. Dances are every second Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Laurel Theater. No experience or partner is necessary. All square dances will be taught and called.

"It's just so much fun," said Sharp, "to watch the smiles on their faces as they succeed at dancing and even as they mess up at dancing. It's a very forgivable dance. If you don't get the moves right, it's totally fine, everyone laughs it off."

