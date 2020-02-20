Appeals court keeps block on Mississippi 6-week abortion ban

FILE - This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Miss. The facility is the state's only abortion clinic. A federal appeals court is keeping a block on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions at about six weeks, a stage when many women may not even know they are pregnant. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Updated: Thu 6:48 PM, Feb 20, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court is keeping a block on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions as early as six weeks - when many women may not even know they are pregnant.

A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision Thursday.

The appeals judges agreed with a district court judge who blocked the six-week ban from taking effect in 2019.

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued the state soon after the law was signed by then-Gov. Phil Bryant.

In December, the same appeals court kept a block on a separate Mississippi law to ban most abortions at 15 weeks.

