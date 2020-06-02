Apple Music joins Black Out Tuesday in response to George Floyd's death

Apple Music joined the nationwide Black Out Tuesday Movement to support protests across the U.S. against police brutality and racism in the U.S.

Apple Music paused the browse feature on its server and presents users with a message about standing in solidarity "with the Black voices that define music, creativity and culture."

Listeners are then sent to Apple Music's "Beats 1" radio program dedicated to celebrating music by black artists.

"We will observe this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities," Apple Music tweeted.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020

