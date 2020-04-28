Apple maps now showing COVID-19 testing sites

According to Engadget.com, Apple Maps are now showing COVID-19 testing sites across the U.S.

iPhone users in all 50 states and Puerto Rico can use Apple's Maps feature to find the closest testing site to them under the new "COVID-19 Testing" search category. The new category is grouped alongside other essentials like groceries and healthcare.

You can click on the location of a testing site to get directions and detailed information about that site such as any requirements for appointments or referrals.

