Apple reportedly tracking stolen iPhones

Apple says it it tracking iPhones stolen from its stores.

CNN reported that the company is actively disabling any iPhone stolen from the displays of retail stores, which makes them inoperable.

Many people have noticed a warning message pop up from Apple amid the George Floyd protests reading you're 'being tracked'.

The company's stores have reported vandalism and several thefts at different locations just weeks after reopening due to the pandemic.

New York, Philidelphia and Washington D.C. all have reports of people seeing the warning messages from Apple.

"Please return to Apple Walnut Street," read one message, referencing its Philadelphia location, posted to Twitter. "The device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted."

The company has reportedly always installed special software on its stores' iPhones to track the whereabouts of stolen items. This software does not come on purchased iPhones.

In a memo sent to employees on Sunday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the killing of Floyd "senseless" and pledged to donate to human rights groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative.

