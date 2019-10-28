Apple announces new AirPods Pro with noise cancellation

Apple unveiled a high-end version of its popular AirPods Monday.

The AirPods Pro have a new design and new features including noise-canceling technology.

The headphones have improved features and also a higher price tag. The premium AirPods will cost $249 while the classic version starts at $159.

Apple said the AirPods Pro will come with advanced noise-canceling technology flexible ear tips and a transparency mode that lets customers listen to music while still hearing the surrounding environment.

The Pro version of AirPods will also include audio sharing, which allows users to sync up with a second pair of AirPods to listen to the same song or watch the same movie with a friend. They will also allow Siri to speak incoming messages.

The new model of the AirPods will hit stores on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

