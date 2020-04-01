COVID-19 unemployment: Everything you need to know about payments, applying

More than 3 million Americans have filed for unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, filing for unemployment doesn't account for those who are self-employed, part-time workers or independent contractors, but the $2.2 trillion emergency relief bill recently passes is changing those qualifications.

Compared with other states Tennessee's unemployment benefits rank near the bottom -- a max of 275-dollars a week. But under the two-trillion-dollar federal stimulus plan approved over the weekend, you can add to that a six-hundred-dollar a week supplement.

"This money is going to go into the economy very quickly and it is going to help American workers very quickly," said US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. He said the six-hundred-dollars will come on top of what you get from the state's sliding scale and that enhanced federal payment will extend for up to four months.

To begin the process individuals need to file a claim. Click here to apply online.

Next, applicants will need to search online or at local businesses for job opportunities and answer a few questions about the job search. Applicants will then receive a letter that will outline their potential benefit amount and whether or not they have been approved.

If you qualify based off your employment history the benefit should begin arriving in a matter of days.

