Are family farms worth saving? Local farmer weighs in

Kevin Murphy wants future generations to experience what he did as a kids growing up visiting Murphy Springs Farm in the Ritta community of East Knox County.

Now that he's convinced his extended family to preserve the space and make it both a Century Farm and a listing on the National Register of Historic Places, much of the farm remains the way it was even before his time.

"This is a very unique farm in the county. It's the third oldest family farm in Knox County," said Murphy. "In return for getting the house and the property, I agreed not to sell or develop the farm."

But Murphy is concerned that without community support, other family farms will go the way of redevelopment. He is member of the Knox County Planning Alliance.

Sandy Korbelik is a retired city planner who is also involved in the Alliance, wanting Knox County to be more thoughtful about the future of various spaces.

"Farmers are good neighbors to people. Farmers are good neighbors to the environment. Farmers are good neighbors to our economy."

Korbelik said often the best choice for a community is to leave a family farm intact.

"Why would we if we're hurting for development taxes, erode a multimillion dollar industry by developing on agricultural land? That's crazy."

Murphy hopes in the future, local governments will provide more incentives for people to save their farms like his.

"Having family farms near cities gives people the opportunity to connect with their past and to really connect in with their own food supply."

