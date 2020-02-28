Are packages form China safe to open? Coronavirus myths debunked

Many people are wondering how to stay safe with the new strain of coronavirus spreading. Experts at the University of Alabama Birmingham debunked some myths about the virus with WBRC.

The World Health Organization published a list of 12 myths associated the coronavirus.

Some people are even asking if it is safe to open letters and packages coming from China. Dr. Richard Whitley, a UAB doctor and infectious disease researcher says people don’t need to worry.

“Coronaviruses will die en route from China to the United States because it will take a minimum of three to four weeks to get here,” said Dr. Richard Whitley.

A study from the Journal of Hospital infections said that the new strain of coronavirus can last on surfaces like metal, plastic and glass for up to nine days.

