Are the Vols a sinking ship? Pruitt gives brutally honest speech on state of the program

Coach Jeremy Pruitt gave a brutally honest speech on the state of the program at the Quarterback Club event Monday.

Jeremy Pruitt likened the Vols program to a certain famous sinking ship. / Source: (WVLT)

"I always think about this, I told them after the Georgia State game, I have this picture, think Titanic came out when I was maybe in college, right, and when the boat starts going down remember all those mice running to the top, right," said Pruitt in a harsh comparison to a sinking ship."

"So we've had a few that's left our program but you'll figure out who wants to be a Tennessee Vol and who don't. And I can tell you this: I want to alright, and I know the standards and expectations that we have in the men in our staff and the character they have. You'll see the best out of the player's from Tennessee throughout the year. The way I look at this the last two weeks are over. There's nothing you can do about it. We had 60 minutes to change that the last to Saturdays here in Neyland Stadium, what we've got is, we've gotta move forward."

Pruitt emphasized the importance of moving forward saying there's "nothing you can do" about the past two Saturdays at Neyland.

