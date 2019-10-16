Are you committing "financial infidelity" on your partner?

(WVLT) -- Are you guilty of "hiding" a large purchase from your spouse or significant other? A new survey by CreditCards.com finds some 20% of couples hide a purchase of $500 or more from their spouse or significant other and see nothing wrong about doing that.

More men than women also say it's okay to make a big purchase without their "other half" knowing about it. They also wouldn't care much if their significant other also made a purchase without them knowing about it. And more men than women also have a private credit card or bank account.

What are your thoughts on this? Sound off in today's #YourVoice on WVLT's Facebook page by leaving a comment and then watch WVLT News at 4pm to see if we use your comment on TV.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.