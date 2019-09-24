Are you registered to vote? If not, here's what you need to know to get prepared for upcoming elections:

If you are:

- A U.S. citizen,

- A resident of Tennessee,

- 18 or older,

- and not convicted of a felony,

You have the right to vote in Tennessee. If you have a Tennessee driver's license or Tennessee ID card you can register to vote online here.

Think you might be registered already, but aren't sure? Enter your information here to find out if you are registered, where to find your polling place, and other district information.

Here are a list of upcoming elections and their deadlines to register to vote:

Knoxville City Mayoral General Election

- Deadline to register to vote: October 7, 2019.

- Early voting begins October 16 and ends October 31, 2019 at 5 p.m.

- Election day: November 5, 2019

- See a sample ballot here

United States Presidential Primary Election 'Super Tuesday'

- Deadline to register to vote: Monday, February 3, 2020

- Early voting begins Wednesday, February 12 and ends Tuesday, February 25, 2020

United States Presidential Election

- Deadline to register to vote: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

- Early voting begins Friday, July 17 and ends Saturday, August 1, 2020

For more information about state and federal election schedules visit the Tennessee Secretary of State's website

