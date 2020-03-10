Area teams punch ticket to State

State Mr. Basketball finalist Joe Anderson will play for a state

championship after helping lead his Maryville Red Rebels to a Sectional win over Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett. The Tied at the half, the Rebels would pull away down the stretch to defeat the Indians, 61-55.

Also is Class-AAA Monday night, it was Oak Ridge going on the road and defeating Johnson City Science Hill, 84-66. The Wildcats are headed to state with a 27-5 record.

In Class-AA it was Greeneville ending Fulton's season defeating

Jody Wright's Falcons at home, 97-84.

Also in Class-AA, despite freshman Tai Cates 34 points, the Alcoa Tornadoes fell at home to Sullivan South, 76-70.

And in Class-A Sectional play Monday night there were mixed results.

It was Harriman falling to Hampton 67-28, but Oneida is headed to State. The Indians defeated University High 78-68. The boys State Tourney will be played next week in Murfreesboro.

