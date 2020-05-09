Areas of Gay Street, Summit Hill Drive to be closed for repairs

Knoxville Utilities Board crews said a short section of the curbside, eastbound lane of West Summit Hill Drive at South Gay Street will be closed Monday, May 11.

The area including the the curbside, southbound lane of South Gay Street between West Summit Hill Drive and Wall Avenue will be closed for repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday.

KUB crews will perform work on the natural gas distribution system in the area.

Traffic flow will be maintained around the work zone, and access to area businesses and sidewalks will remain open.

Tuesday, May 12, will be used as a rain date if necessary.

