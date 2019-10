An early evening argument ended with a shooting along Asheville Highway, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

A spokesperson said officers responded to the 4200 block at 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, to find that the suspect and the victim had both left the scene.

The victim later arrived at Ft. Sanders Hospital for treatment but his condition was unknown.

An investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday night.

