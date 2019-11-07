Arizona investigators take 1,200 pounds of drugs from home

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Arizona said they seized 1,200 pounds of drug during a traffic stop Friday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a motor home near the intersection of Alvernon Way and Benson Highway at around 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. A narcotics detection K-9 alerted deputies of drugs in the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies seized 1,200 pounds of marijuana hidden in the vehicle, which is valued at around $600,000, according to a press release from the county sheriff’s department.

