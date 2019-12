Arizona first responders were called to rescue a man stuck in a chimney at a home in Tucson on Friday, KOLD reported.

Tucson fire officials said the man, in his 30s, was an unwelcomed would-be intruder at the home.

Firefighters said they had to pull him from above and push him from below to get him out of the chimney.

The man was put into a police car, but there was no information about any possible charges.

