Arizona mom warns others after son injured during TikTok challenge

A Tucson woman is alerting other parents, claiming a viral TikTok prank led to serious injuries for her son.

KOLD reported that a woman posted to Facebook about an incident that led to her son losing consciousness.

Valerie Hodson said her son joined two classmates in a jumping contest that is going viral on the social app, TikTok. It involves two people knocking a third person off balance while they jump in the air, KOLD reported.

Hodson said her son suffered from a head injury, severe mouth cuts, loosened two front teeth and had to have facial stitches.

