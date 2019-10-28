Ariz. man sentenced for taking 12-year-old girl to New Mexico to assault her

An Arizona man was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for taking a minor to another state with intent to assault her.

Lawrence Halamek, 36, received his sentence on Oct. 15 from District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps for a crime he committed in December 2016.

Halamek took the 12 year old from a bus stop in Safford to a remote area in New Mexico with intent to sexually assault her. Police found the girl with Halamek, the two were found walking along a highway one day following an initial Amber Alert.

The sentencing comes after a federal jury found Halamak guilty of one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and one county of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

In his sentencing, Zipps noted that Halamek had “taken advantage of multiple vulnerable victims" before.

