Arkansas coach arrested, accused of trafficking steroids

An Arkansas high school football coach was sidelined after his arrest on drug trafficking charges.

Police arrested 29-year-old Dex Gardner after they received a tip from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Officials said they seized a shipment of 1,800 grams of steroids and testosterone addressed to Gardner, according to Gray-affiliate KAIT.

Police executed a search warrant at Gardner's home after a U.S. postal inspector delivered the package on Oct. 23.

Officers found drugs as well as drug paraphernalia used to package controlled substances, according to reports.

Investigators said they also found two loaded syringes, hydrocodone, foil bags and shipping supplies.

Gardner was charged with conspiracy to traffic a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The judge set Gardner's bond at $75,000 cash-only. Officials said Gardner bonded out Monday.

Gardner is an assistant football coach and was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Superintendent Bonard Mace.

The superintendent told KAIT he was not currently aware of any steroid use by the football players.

