Arkansas couple arrested after boy tells deputies he’s ‘tired of being beat’

An Arkansas couple was arrested on abuse charges after they said a 9-year-old boy told them he and his younger siblings were "tired of being beat."

KAIT reported that Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Cody Tyler Baker and 26-year-old Alexis Leanna Murray of Beech Grove on three counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor first-degree.

Baker was also charged with three counts of second-degree domestic battery.

KAIT reported that the charges stemmed from a reported filed on March 14 by a woman babysitting the three children. The woman allegedly told investigators that she needed to leave but couldn't get in touch with the parents who had left the children the day before "without adequate supplies."

Deputies called the Child Abuse Hotline after seeing that the children's home was "not a clean, safe environment."

Investigators said, while waiting for the Department of Human Services, they reached out to Murray, who said she was heading home but was two hours away.

KAIT reported that one of the victims showed the deputy a TV with a broken screen and told him that Baker had "grabbed his head and slammed it into the TV, breaking it."

Officials said the boy also said a 5-year-old girl in the home was sometimes locked in a "dark closet."

The affidavit said the deputy “observed a closet in one of the bedrooms that had a lock on it.”

The girl also reportedly had bruises on her face, arms, and side.

All three children reportedly described various abuses dealt to them by Baker and Murray, and suggested possible drug use.

The older boy asked Pitcher to “take Cody to jail because he was tired of getting beat.”

KAIT reported that DHS took the children into their care. Officials said neither Baker nor Murray had arrived at the home by the time they cleared the scene later that night.

The following Monday, Investigator Sgt. Rockie D. Weber requested a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Jonesboro.

During the interview, which was recorded on Friday, March 20, all three children “spoke of physical and mental abuse at the hand of Cody Baker,” the affidavit stated. “All three children also stated that Alexis Murray was being physically abused by Cody Baker.”

On Saturday, March 21, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to arrest both Baker and Murray.

Each is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.