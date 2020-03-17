Arkansas florist creates viral toilet paper bouquet

An Arkansas florist has created a now-viral bouquet amid a toilet-paper shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

KAIT reported that Blossom Events and Florist created a "unique and fabulous" bouquet of flowers and toilet paper.

The shop posted a photo of the bouquet on Facebook last Friday, and since then, it has been shared more than 100,000 times.

KAIT reported that the bouquet is $75, and the store said they did not buy the toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak, but instead already had some in storage.

“Same element, same base. Same concept. It has greenery, it has water, it has a vase, it has a ribbon. Lots of mechanics on the inside," co-owner David Faulkner said. “It took a lot of labor. You just can’t make tissue paper look pretty. You just can’t."

