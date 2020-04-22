Arkansas mayor: Don't waste check on 'rims, TVs, phones'

A surge in stimulus check spending is stimulating some pointed words from a leader in Memphis, Arkansas.

WREG reported West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon urged his citizens not to waste the $1,200 checks.

Tuesday, he posted on Facebook:

“Please use your stimulus checks wisely for mortgage/rent, utilities, food & etc. WE ARE IN SURVIVAL MODE! Don’t waste it on TVs, phones, name brand items, rims & etc.”

McClendon told WREG he noticed an increase in "frivolous" spending since the checks came out.

“Our Walmart was completely sold out of TVs—completely,” McClendon said.

“One guy, I saw him and personally talked to him. He told me he just bought a new pair of rims with his stimulus. I said, ‘That was not what that was for,’” he added.

Last week, McClendon garnered attention for a blunt Facebook video in which he urged West Memphians to “stay your [expletive] at home.”

“Sometimes, I’ll have no other way, but to give it to them just the way that it is,” McClendon said.

