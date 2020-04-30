Arkansas to provide masks to truckers

Arkansas is set to distribute masks to truckers throughout the state.

KAIT reports that Arkansas Highway Police will give 100,000 masks to commercial truck drivers at state weigh stations and rest areas, according to a Thursday news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The move is part of a coordinated effort with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute one million protective masks to law enforcement agencies to hand out to commercial drivers.

“Our officers are glad to be a part of this massive effort,” AHP Chief Jay Thompson was quoted as saying. “We appreciate that FEMA supplied the masks, and our state partners are working together to ensure the masks reach America’s truck drivers at our rest areas and weigh stations.”

KAIT reported that Arkansas was the first state to receive and hand out the masks.

