Arkansas woman threatens to blow kids' heads off for bothering her pet

Arkansas investigators say they arrested a woman for allegedly threatening to shoot some children she believed were bothering her dog.

The incident allegedly happened April 18, KAIT reported.

A woman told investigators her daughter and four other kids were playing outside of a house when the suspect, 55-year-old Leslie Bates, came out and yelled at the kid for "bothering her dog."

According to an affidavit, Bates pulled out a small silver handgun and “threatened to blow their heads off.”

Police interviewed three of the children who reportedly gave “credible statements,” and were able to describe the weapon.

On Tuesday, April 21, police contacted Bates who admitted to coming outside with the gun, the affidavit said.

KAIT reported a judge found probable cause to charge Bates with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

She’s being held at the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond.

The judge also issued her a no-contact order with any of the alleged victims.

