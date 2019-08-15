Armed Florida woman suddenly dies after hitting person with bat, biting child’s finger

When deputies arrived at an apartment in Hillsborough County Tuesday night, Kaynesha Rhodes was already being restrained by someone.

Before they got there, investigators say Rhodes held two people at gunpoint, hit one with a baseball bat and bit off part of a child’s finger, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Almost immediately after deputies took her into custody, the unthinkable happened. Suddenly, she fell ill.

They rushed her to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Rhodes was just 24 years old.

Her cause of death has not been determined. The county’s medical examiner will decide if a prior medical condition led to Rhodes’ untimely death.

Authorities said the ordeal began when Rhodes showed up to an apartment she used to live in and pointed a firearm at her former roommates.

After she locked the door, investigators said she put down the gun, picked up the bat and began swinging. The bat hit one of the roommates in the head, after which a fight broke out.

During the brawl, Rhodes reportedly bit off part of a child’s finger. Deputies arrived around 11 p.m. to find her already restrained.

Had she lived, they would’ve charged her with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment.

