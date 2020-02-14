Armed and dangerous suspect in pizza driver robbery spree may be in Gatlinburg

Clarksville police are asking for your help to find an "armed and dangerous" suspect who could be in the Gatlinburg area.

Police say Brian Cook, 16, is wanted in connection to three robberies. He could be in Gatlinburg. / Source: (Clarksville Police)

Police say 16-year-old Brian Cook has been identified as the suspect in three aggravated robberies.

He is described as being about 5'7", 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Cook is suspected in two robberies of pizza delivery drivers and one robbery of a woman who was making an ATM deposit. All three incidents happened in a two-hour time frame between 8 pm - 10 pm, in the Nolen Rd, Wilma Rudolph Blvd, and Kettering Ct. area.

Officers said they believe three suspects were working together to target and follow pizza delivery drivers.

The suspects were seen driving a newer model silver Chevy Impala. It may have the tag: TPF6133.

Anyone with information about Cook should call 911 or anyone with information can contact Detective Honholt, 931-648-0656, ext. 5260, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 [p3tips.com] .

