Armed robbery near Laurel Hall resolved by authorities

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Unversity of Tennessee's Laurel Hall late Saturday night.

UTPD sent out a string of texts through the campus alert system to update students and residents near and on campus.

The suspects fled westbound but police were able to detain three others in the area, according to reports. Officials say the suspect was reported to be carrying a firearm.

The robbery was reportedly related to a series of events that had happened in the Fort Sanders area Saturday night, according to reports. More on those incidents can be found here.

Both UTPD and KPD updated the public early Sunday Morning that all suspects involved in the incident have been apprehended.

Officials are now looking for a stolen gold 2001 Nissan Maxima with a Tennessee tag and license plate: 4M47M9. The car has a NC Tarheels vanity plate on the front and was last seen in the Mechanicsville area.

