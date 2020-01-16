Armed robbery suspect in custody, LaFollette police say

An armed robbery suspect is now in custody thanks to the help of store employees, the LaFollette Police Department said.

Larry Dilbeck, of LaFollette, was arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place shortly after midnight on January 16, the police department said.

Officers were called to the Red Roof Market on Thursday morning for the incident, The police department said when officers arrived they found broken glass in front of the business and spoke to an employee who said an armed suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees.

Employees told officers that the suspect took cash receipts and fled on foot behind the stores.

"Through aggressively following leads left by the suspect and help from store employees, [Detective Sergeant Charles Duff and Captain Steven Wallen] were then able to locate the residence of the suspect," the police department said.

Police said they found Dilbeck at his residence on Indiana Avenue along with "crucial evidence" in the case.

