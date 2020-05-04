Army veteran uses stimulus check to find homes for shelter dogs

A North Carolina man who served in the army during the Korean War used his coronavirus economic impact stimulus check to help shelter dogs find a home.

Ralph F. took his stimulus check to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and told the owner he wanted to help the pets find their forever homes.

“Ralph pulled up out front of Brother Wolf and told me that he wanted to use his stimulus check to help harder-to-adopt dogs find their forever homes,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, NC. “What a wonderful thing to hear at 9 a.m.! We got to work putting together a plan to help our long-stay and/or medically challenged dogs find adoptive homes.”

Ralph and Fieser made the decision to split the funds among six dogs. The pair waived the adoption fees for each of the six dogs and will provide adopters with a $200 custom care package. The care packages were tailored to fit the specific needs of each dog.

“What a wonderful way to incentivize adoption, especially right now as Americans are facing financial hardships,” said Fieser. Brother Wolf will follow the same adoption protocols that they would for any other adoption. “Our goal is to find a loving home for each animal in our care. This is a creative way to highlight certain special needs dogs and help get them into homes. We’re so grateful to Ralph’s generosity in using his stimulus check to help animals in need.”

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is one of the only shelters in their region that has remained open for adoptions during COVID-19.

One of the six dogs, Rusty, was adopted just two days after Ralph’s visit! The other five remain available for adoption. Adoption applications can be completed on Brother Wolf’s website www.bwar.org.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.