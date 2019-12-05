Knoxville army veterinarian helps injured war dogs

A Knoxville man is helping the nation's war dogs when they get injured on the front line.

"My grandfather was an army officer. My uncle was an Aamy officer," said Dr. Shane Chumbler.

He followed their lead to join the army, but chose a different path.

"This is me still serving, but it's just me getting additional training as a veterinarian," explained Chumbler.

He's at UT's Veterinary School as a resident in Emergency and Critical Care.

"When they need me the most I want to be able to provide the best care," he said.

He was a part of the 463rd medical detachment.

His unit was deployed to Afghanistan where he helped take care of the military working dogs.

"During that time we did see quite a few combat-related injuries," said Chumbler, "A lot of trauma, which in turn sparked my interest into what I'm doing now."

"You can talk to a handler about you know how that dog has saved their life personally then you can understand better that bond that exists between that handler and that dog," explained Chumbler.

His next goal is to train others to help dogs on the front line.

"Just to be able to take care of pets and get to do that every day it's a great feeling for sure," said Chumbler.

Dr. Chumbler will complete his residency in July and will continue his work overseas.

