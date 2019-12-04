Arrest made in 22-year-old McMinnville murder case

A man was charged with the 1996 murder of his mother in Warren County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

According to TBI, officers responded to a home on Rebel Hill Street for a welfare check and found the body of Lela Adcock on December 23, 1996.

Investigators have arrested her son, Paul Alvin Adcock, in connection to the crime.

On Wednesday, Dec 4, he was charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He was released on bond.

TBI worked the case with the McMinnville Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the 31st District Attorney General.

