The Blount County Sheriff's Office said several arrests were made following the execution of a search warrant on August 26.

The sheriff's office said their Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Tarbet Road on Monday evening looking for narcotics.

There were a few arrests made, the sheriff's office said.

More information will be provided on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

