Arson suspect arrested after spitting in an Alabama officer's mouth

Police in Huntsville, Ala. arrested a man for assaulting an officer by spitting on him after being asked about his connection to a fire, reported WAFF.

Huntsville police had this to say Friday about the arrest:

"Sometimes I come across cases by accident. This was one of those. While responding to a media request regarding an arson case today I came across this arrest. Investigators were already looking for 24-year- old Logan Gerald Jackson for questioning in an arson case that occurred on 03-02-20. Officers were called to Huntsville Hospital on 03-03-20 to deal with a person trespassing."

When officers arrived, they came in contact with Jackson. They said he became belligerent with spat in one of the officer's mouth.

"At this time he is charged with assaulting a police officer and also charged with Arson from the previous case as investigators were able to piece enough information together to serve that warrant," said officers.

Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson said the alleged fire took place near Golf Road. The extent of the damage is unclear.

