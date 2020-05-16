Artistic Dance Unlimited celebrates 20 years

Present and former students of Artistic Dance Unlimited

surprised owners Alette Garner and Ursula Margolis with a drive-thru parade Saturday afternoon.

Source: (WVLT)

Parents celebrated the dance studio's 20-year anniversary by driving by the studio honking horns and waving signs.

The owners and directors of the studio say this was a humbling surprise.

"We hoped that we would build something great and looking back and seeing all of this, it's just overwhelming," said Ursula Margolis, Owner, and Director of Artistic Dance Unlimited.

"We know how much we love them, but sometimes just seeing that love reciprocated has just been so overwhelming today, and so appreciated," said Alette Garner, Owner & Director of Artistic Dance Unlimited

Former student and Dance Instructor at the studio, Dana Davis says she wanted to pull off the surprise since this year's spring recital had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

"I just felt like they needed some sort of recognition for 20 years and that being such a large milestone," said Dana Davis, Dance Instructor.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.