Artists perform from home for 'ACM Presents: Our Country'

In the middle of a pandemic, country music's biggest stars still play on.

Showing unscripted parts of their lives, artists performed from home for “ACM Presents: Our Country," on CBS on Sunday, in lieu of the delayed Academy of Country Music Awards. Children, spouses and even a horse made cameos in the homemade videos from stars like Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Shania Twain.

Keith Urban gave thanks to the medical workers on the front lines and Carrie Underwood raised a glass of wine from her couch.

The country stars also paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers, who died at age 81 last month.

