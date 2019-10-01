The arts fuel enthusiasm at L & N Stem Academy

Students worked on choreography while answering questions about how to improve vocally for music theater, at one of several music classes at Knox County's L & N STEM Academy.

Senior Mayci Proctor said she wants to continue in college with music performance.

"I've always had a huge passion for acting and singing," said Proctor.

Drummer Miles Carter, also a senior who enjoys music, said his college aspirations are differently focused. "I want to study neuroscience. That's what I want to major in."

Choir director and music teacher Katie Philips said her students have a wide range of career interests, yet they can all benefit from the arts.

While STEM is focused on science, technology, engineering and math, it also includes a broad skill set that Philips includes in each of her classes.

She explained that these are the STEM habits emphasized at the school. That's professionalism, innovation, design, inquiry, critical thinking, and collaboration.

"We implement all of those things into our classes every day at rehearsal. We also take it to the next level and include the aspect of empathy. And as musicians empathy is incredibly important, understanding the composer's intent," said Phillips.

Ethan Zinser, a senior, said he wants to combine computer technology he's learned at school with music education, to compose music for video games. "The blend of having a music focus into technology and video games really helps round out the whole experience."

L & N STEM Academy is part of Knox County Schools.

