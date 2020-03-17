As virus shuts down cities in Europe, pollution drops

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s space agency says they have seen an decrease in air pollution as cities throughout Europe shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service reported Tuesday that with the “abrupt changes in activity levels” in northern Italy, it has tracked a “reduction trend” of nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, for the last four to five weeks. (Source: European Space Agency)

The space agency says its earth-observation satellites have detected a significant reduction in the pollutant nitrogen dioxide in northern Italy, as the advance of the COVID-19 illness has led to drastic measures curtailing ordinary life.

“Although there could be slight variations in the data due to cloud cover and changing weather, we are very confident that the reduction in emissions that we can see, coincides with the lockdown in Italy causing less traffic and industrial activities," Claus Zehner, ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission manager, said.

So far, Italy has been the hardest hit country in Europe by the new coronavirus, and the government has implemented a wide lockdown.

