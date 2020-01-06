Asheville teen struck by bullet through apartment wall

Police in North Carolina say a 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck in the head by a bullet fired from a neighboring apartment.

Asheville police say the gun was fired on Saturday at the Hillcrest Apartments.

Investigators confirm the bullet ripped through the victim's wall from an adjacent unit and struck her as she was in an upstairs bedroom. Lt. Sean Ardema told news outlets the woman was “alert and talking" as she was taken to a hospital, though she's listed in critical condition.

The officer said the woman didn’t appear to be a “target” for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

1/6/2020 4:32:55 AM (GMT -5:00)