Ashley Oaks residents prepare for more flooding

An East Tennessee community is underwater once again.

Flooding in Ashley Oaks Neighborhood (Source: WVLT)

Last year, people living in the Ashley Oaks Neighborhood in Strawberry Plains were stranded in their homes during the 100-year flood.

Now, with more rain on the way, they're stocking up on food and supplies.

"It goes over into that woods-all of this. I think there's about an acre and a half here," said Al Curl, an Ashley Oaks resident.

Curl's lived at his Ashley Oaks home for more than a decade. He said last year's waters were so high it caused havoc on his septic tank.

"We couldn't shower. We couldn't use the bathrooms and just we had to move out," explained Curl.

For three months Curl and his wife lived in a camper in the mountains.

"Even with flood insurance it's real bothersome," said Curl.

He and others looking for answers from Jefferson County leaders.

"I thought the Jefferson County would come down and do something for us, but they've done nothing," said Curl.

"I feel really let down by Jefferson County that a subdivision as these nice of homes as these people have in here that we are subject to this area down here," said Ron Mayes, another Ashley Oaks resident.

The Jefferson County Mayor's Office has not commented, but WVLT spoke with the county's road superintendent who said raising roads in the neighborhood would cause more flooding for more homes.

"But the bottom line is it's a nuisance and we can't seem to get any help about it," said Mayes.

