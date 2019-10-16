Eat up! TWRA applauds Asian carp filet sales

An invasive water species that became a nuisance in Tennessee waterways is now available for purchase at a Paris grocery store.

Asian carp fillets are now available in two and five-pound bags at Lakeway IGA.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency thanked the grocery store on Facebook for helping the fight against Asian carp.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Asian carp are a big concern for several reasons.

"The most immediate concern is for the safety of boaters. Silver carp are known to jump when disturbed by boats. A jumping carp that collides with a passenger in a moving boat can cause serious injury. This scenario is most common in shallower waters and boaters should slowly retreat from areas with jumping carp to avoid impact," a statement on TWRA's website said.

Officials said Asian carp also have the capacity to deplete and alter the current food web, by outcompeting native fish for limited resources.

In early August, TWRA released a video showing how a BioAcoustic Fish Fence helps keep Asian carp from moving into Tennessee's waterways. TWRA officials said the BAFF system is expected to be in place by Oct. 2020.

Anyone in Tennessee who catches a carp is asked to immediately freeze it and contact TWRA at 731-423-5725.

