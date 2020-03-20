Asian stocks rise after Wall Street advance on aid hopes

Asian stock markets are mostly higher after Wall Street gained on hopes government aid and central banks can shield the global economy against the rising impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 20, 2020. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after modest Wall Street gains on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming global recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.5% in a relatively modest change compared with violent price swings over the past week.

Investors were encouraged after seeing more steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks as well as governments to support credit markets and the economy.

Forecasters say a global recession looks increasingly likely.

