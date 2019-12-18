Deputy, officers charged in Campbell County jail assault

Three men have been indicted in connection to an alleged assault at the Campbell County Jail.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that a deputy and two officers, Justin Crabtree, Sean Brown and Dakota Williams, have been indicted on charges connected to an assault that allegedly occurred on July 2.

According to the TBI, Crabtree, who was a deputy for the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, assaulted a detainee who was being booked into jail.

Investigators said Brown and Williams were present when the assault occurred.

On December 18, Crabtree was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of official oppression by way of indictment. Williams and Brown were both charged with one county of official misconduct, one count of official oppression and one count of assault by way of presentment.

Investigators said Crabtree turned himself in on Wednesday and was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Brown and Williams were booked and released.

