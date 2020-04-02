Assistance for small businesses on its way

Small businesses are set to receive money Friday as part of the government's Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2 trillion relief package signed into law last week.

"Our business has been closed for two and a half weeks, currently," said Dr. Talia Nutting, owner and dentist at Nutting Comprehensive Dentistry in Knoxville. Nutting has six employees who work at the office.

Starting Friday, the Small Business Administration is guaranteeing $349 billion in potentially forgivable loans under the rescue package. A business with up to 500 employees, including owners who work solo and freelancers, can borrow up to $10 million to be repaid over two years at an annual rate of 0.5%. The money that's used to pay salaries can be forgiven, and a portion of money used for rent, mortgage interest and/or utilities can be at least partially forgiven. Payments are deferred for six months.

The government will calculate how much of a loan will be forgiven after June 30. The program covers the period from Feb. 15 through June 30 and owners will need to document how many workers they employed during that time and how much they were paid. Small business owners who have laid off employees have until June 30 to rehire them to be eligible for the loans.

"You can rehire people and also if you need to you can reduce the pay, but not by more than 25 percent. If you do that, if you follow the guidelines set, then you can have eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities completely forgiven under this program," said Qureshi.

The loan money also applies to self-employed, consultants and freelancers.

"We don't know how long this is going to last. We don't know how long the governor is going to recommend we stay closed to normal business and so that means for the six girls who work for me that I don't have an answer for them and their families either," said Nutting.

Small business owners should apply for the loans through their bank.

