"Assume we all do have COVID-19," when bringing kids around family, doctor says

The checklist for parents safely bringing children around family in the era of coronavirus has changed, said a Knoxville pediatrician.

Dr. Kristy Carter with Pediatric Clinic in Knoxville said the process of reintroducing children to family who do not live in the home with them will look slightly different.

"Without readily available testing like we have for RSV or flu or strep. Once we have that available it may be that you come to the pediatrician's office and say, 'I need to know if I can go to grandma's house this weekend, does my child have COVID-19?' Which will be amazing if we have that capability widespread. Until then we need to be careful and assume we all do have COVID-19 and protect one another. We are protecting our grandparents and our children," she said.

Carter said once social distancing orders begin to lift the process will vary by family but has warned not to go around people who are sick for 14 days.

