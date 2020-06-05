At least 5 Alabama football players test positive for COVID-19

The Alabama football team is dealing with multiple football players testing positive for COVID-19 as players are returning back to campus for voluntary workouts.

Simone Eli of CBS 42 reported that five unidentified players tested positive for COVID-19 and roughly 50 players could be quarantined as they were all gathered together on the band field on Wednesday.

Eli says the group of players were there on their own and not part of any organized team activity.

According to the SEC, teams will be allowed to begin voluntary workouts on June 8.

"Student-athletes must be screened before arriving on campus within 72 hours of entering facilities and on a daily basis upon resumption of athletics activities. Players who test positive must be immediately isolated and the school will begin contact tracing and following CDC and local health guidelines," said in an announcement by the SEC.

The majority of schools have already started offseason training or will begin workouts over the next 10 days.

Alabama isn't the first school to have players test positive for COVID-19. Oklahoma State announced players have tested positive this week and Iowa State announced its first positive test within the athletic department on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 CBS Sports. All rights reserved.

