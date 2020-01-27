Atari announces plans to build video game-themed hotels

Calling all video game lovers, Atari made an announcement sure to excite gamers.

KOLD reported that Atari announced plans to build video game-themed hotels with the first planned for Phoenix, Arizona.

Atari said the hotels will be a unique experience combining its brands with one-of-a-kind video game-themed destinations.

KOLD reported that the entertainment at the hotel will offer immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in Virtual and Augmented Reality. KOLD reported that the hotels will feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports.

Future hotels are planned for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.